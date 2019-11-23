CUTTACK: On the second day of the 23rd edition of Gunjan Dance Academy’s annual festival at Saheed Bhawan in Cuttack, Saturday, the audience was captivated by a sitar recital by Ravi Shankar Pradhan and troupe titled ‘Hans Dhwani’ which is a fusion of Indian and classical music.

Bidya Biswajeeta, a senior disciple of Guru Meera Das, performed a solo act ‘Sri Ramchandra’. ‘Raga Basanta’ performed by the pupils of Gunjan Academy is a ‘Pallavi’ which signifies romanticism of the spring weather.

What really captivated the dance lovers was the ‘Mohiniattam’ by Mom Ganguly and group from Kolkata. Interacting with Orissa POST Ganguly said, “The first performance is ‘Pristine and Pure’ which is an excerpt from ‘Ishtara’, my own house production, choreographed and conceptualised by me and the second one is ‘Pandaattam’ which highlights life and its ups and downs and how one should live life according to its flow.”

The evening ended with Ileana Citarist and her group’s Art Vision’s performances ‘Belabali Pallavi’ and ‘Ganga Jamuna’.

The guests of the evening were Padmashri Priyambada Hejamadi, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Secretary Bijay Jena and Dr. Ishan Kumar Patro, vice-chancellor, Ravenshaw University.