Bhubaneswar: The Baramunda–Jagamara new road witnessed a massive public turnout as the second Patha Utsav, organised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), transformed the stretch into a vibrant hub of music, dance and recreation.

Braving the winter chill and morning fog, thousands of citizens thronged the venue from early hours, turning the one-kilometre-long road into a lively festive carnival.

The event’s sound system roared to life around 5:30 am, gradually drawing crowds.

By 6 am, the entire stretch was packed with people. According to organisers, over 30,000 residents participated in and enjoyed the event.

The programme was inaugurated by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who attended as the chief guest.

Other dignitaries, including Ekamra–Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana and Cultural Standing Committee Chairman Ramchandra Ranasingh, along with other standing committee chairpersons and corporator,s were present on the occasion.

The guests watered saplings placed on the stage, conveying the message of a clean, green and beautiful Capital city, and formally inaugurated the second Patha Utsav.

Following the inaugural addresses, cultural performances began to energise the audience. Playback singer Diptirekha Padhi enthralled the crowd with her songs, followed by performances by Jayashree Dhal and Narayan Dutta. Despite the bone-chilling cold, spectators danced with enthusiasm to the music.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries emphasised that keeping the City attractive and liveable requires citizens to remain clean, green and conscious. They expressed concern over rising pollution levels and urged residents to take responsibility for environmental protection.

Mayor Das noted that modern work-centric lifestyles are distancing people from recreation, leading to stress and health issues.

To address this, the BMC has been organising Patha Utsavs across three zones to promote recreation, fitness and social bonding.

Compared to the first Patha Utsav held earlier this month at Master Canteen, the second edition was more colourful, featuring new games and expanded cultural activities.

Special arrangements were made for children, including puzzle games, kids’ kingdom activities and drawing competitions.

Face-painting and art stalls drew large crowds, while women’s self-help groups decorated the road with colourful artwork, adding to the festive ambience.

The event also provided a platform to showcase hidden local talent through two ‘Bhubaneswar’s Got Talent’ stages, where children, teenagers and youth captivated audiences with energetic performances.

Traditional dance and music, mallakhamb, yoga, cycling, skating, DJ performances, bagha nacha, board games like ludo, and a 360-degree camera experience kept visitors engaged throughout the stretch. BMC officials announced that the final Patha Utsav of the current winter season will be held February 1 (Sunday) at Infocity.