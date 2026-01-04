Bhubaneswar: The capital city came alive with colour, music and movement as Bhubaneswar celebrated Patha Utsav Sunday, transforming the stretch between Master Canteen and Ram Mandir square into a vibrant cultural and recreational hub.

The normally busy road was converted into a pedestrian-only celebration space, drawing large crowds from early morning. Citizens of all ages participated enthusiastically, turning the street into a lively stage filled with energy and creativity.

The festival featured a wide range of activities, including yoga and Zumba sessions, rangoli and painting, skating and cycling, basketball, quizzes, clay art and magic shows. Traditional dance and music performances added a strong cultural flavour, while popular songs kept the crowd grooving throughout the event.

PNN