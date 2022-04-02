New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 184.64 crore Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 11 lakh (11,00,332) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, it said.

The ministry said over 1.84 crore (1,84,68,586) vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far.

More than 2.34 crore (2,34,12,987) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged over 60 years so far.

The vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2, 2021.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on March 1, 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1, 2021.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10.

The country started inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.

