Bhubaneswar: The Department of English Language and Literature at Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, organised a two-day national conference, “Voices from the Hills: Tribal Literature, Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS), and Cultural Memory – A Multidisciplinary Perspective,” February 13–14.

The event brought together scholars, writers, translators, and researchers from across the country to discuss the richness of tribal heritage and the importance of preserving indigenous cultural memory in a rapidly changing world.

The inaugural session was attended by eminent anthropologist and former Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Kishore Kumar Basa.