Nandapur: Taking cognisance of a petition alleging inordinate delay in proper rehabilitation of people belonging to 14 panchayats displaced due to Machhkund Hydroelectric Project in Koraput district and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notices on the governments of both the states.

Petitioner Anup Kumar Patra, a social activist and lawyer, alleged that even though 70 years have elapsed since the completion of the project, issues faced by families who had given up land for the project remain unresolved.

The apex rights body registered a case (3104/IN/2026, dated Feb 10, 2026) and issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Notices were also served on the Collectors of Koraput and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh, as well as authorities of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) and Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO), which are associated with the management of the project.

The NHRC has directed that a special committee be constituted to examine the grievances and ensure proper rehabilitation of displaced residents from all 14 affected panchayats.

Residents of over 200 villages under 10 displaced panchayats of Nandapur block and four in Lamtaput block expressed their happiness over the NHRC intervention.

Reports said that residents from as many as 156 villages from Bilaput, Atanda, Panthlung, Kularsingh, Parajabadapada, Golur, Padua, Kulabir, Balda and Badel panchayats under Nandapur block were displaced after surrendering 18,200 hectares of land for the construction of the Jolaput reservoir under the Machhkund Hydroelectric Project.

Similarly, residents of Chikenput, Ankadeli, Badigada and Godihanjar panchayats in Lamtaput block were displaced for the establishment of the project site.

The villagers alleged that they do not have access to electricity and have not been provided employment in the project.

No significant development activities have been undertaken in the 14 affected panchayats, they claimed.

The Budi Anchal Bisthapita Parishad had earlier alleged that the two public sector power companies — OHPC and APGENCO — along with the Collectors of Koraput and ASR districts, have neglected the displaced families.

The issue had earlier hit the headlines, and it was subsequently brought to the attention of NHRC, as well as the President and the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office had directed the state government to review the complaint.

Welcoming the move, Nandapur Budi Anchal Bisthapita Parishad president Akash Khil, vice president Hari Hantal, secretary Jayaram Paria and joint secretary Nanda Pujari expressed hope that both governments would hold discussions and resolve the long-pending issues of the displaced families.