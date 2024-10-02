Bhubaneswar: Rohit Patro, a first-year student of the Mathematics department at the Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput, has been selected to represent India at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, set to begin October 4 in South Africa.

A resident of Koraput, Rohit is currently practicing powerlifting at the Municipality Gym in the tribal-dominated district. He has already made his mark in the sport having won three gold and one silver medal at the National Powerlifting Competition held in Shri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

At the upcoming Commonwealth Championships, he will compete in the sub-junior, 120+ kg category. CUO VC Chakradhar Tripathi congratulated Rohit on his selection to the Indian team and extended his best wishes. “Rohit’s selection to represent India in powerlifting at this prestigious event is a proud moment for both our university and our nation,” Tripathi said, adding this is not just an opportunity for Rohit to showcase his talent but also a chance to bring honour to the state and university on an international stage.