Bhubaneswar: Over 95 per cent of 5.36 lakh students have cleared the Odisha class X board examination, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said Saturday.

The minister also announced the results of the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations.

Gond said out of the 5.44 lakh students who had registered for the class X exam, 5.36 lakh appeared at over 3,000 centres across the state between February 19 and March 2.

He said a total of 5.19 lakh students (95.33 per cent) cleared the exam, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

Girls outperformed boys this year as well, with 2,63,152 girls and 2,56,099 boys passing the exam.

The minister said 2,456 students secured A1 grade, 15,681 got A2, 43,565 received B1 and 86,103 secured B2.

Similarly, 1,29,813 students secured a C grade, 1,46,152 students got D grade, and another 95,481 students received E grade.

As many as 8,364 students remained absent, while 17,055 failed the exam.

A total of 3,310 schools recorded 100 per cent results, Gond said.

Gajapati district registered the highest pass percentage of 99.31, while Keonjhar district reported the lowest pass percentage at 94.35.

For the first time, the board will issue certificates in Odia language in addition to English, Gond said.

Students can check their results on the BSE websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in and from 7 pm onwards.

Registration for the supplementary examination will be held from May 8 to May 18, and the test will be conducted in July, BSE president Srikanta Tarai said.

Students can apply online for rechecking from Monday and may also obtain copies of their answer sheets, he added.

About 59.82 per cent students cleared the SOSC examination, while 87.3 per cent passed the Madhyama examination.