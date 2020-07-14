Cuttack: Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of common people into the Orissa High Court premises here in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections in the Silver City.

Only lawyers and their clerks have been allowed to enter the HC by producing their identity cards. Orissa HC Registrar (Judicial) Lalit Kumar Das Tuesday sent a communiqué in this regard to the High Court Bar Association, sources said.

The communiqué highlighted that lawyers have been asked not to wear their black gowns to check the spread of novel coronavirus. As a result, security personnel deployed at the HC may find it difficult to distinguish between lawyers and common people.

“All the lawyers and their clerks should carry their identity cards with them while entering the HC,” said the communiqué.

Notably, a few advocates practicing in some lower courts in the city and two employees of the Orissa HC have recently been tested positive for the deadly virus.