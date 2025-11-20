Kathmandu: Fresh tension erupted Thursday as 10 people were injured after Gen Z youths clashed with members of the ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli’s party, prompting authorities to reimpose curfew to contain the situation in Nepal’s Bara district bordering India.

Tension escalated in Simara Chowk in Bara district as youths returned to the streets a day after clashing with cadres of Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML) accusing police of failing to arrest individuals named in their complaint over Wednesday’s clashes, The Kathmandu Post said.

Protesters gathered at Simara Chowk from 11 am. Local administration at Bara had imposed a curfew from 1 pm to 8 pm (local time) to prevent possible loss of life and property.

“However, the prohibitory order failed to take effect, with demonstrators pouring into the streets and clashing with police. Authorities fired six tear gas canisters and two rounds of aerial fire after protesters defied the curfew and continued advancing,” news portal Khabarhub said.

“Protesters also pelted stones at security forces, injuring six police personnel, while four Gen-Z protesters were also reported injured,” it added.

In a separate incident, the Gen Z demonstrators set fire to the police beat in Simara Bazaar, the news portal said, adding, “Items from the UML office were also removed and torched by protesters, accusing police of hesitating to arrest UML cadres involved in earlier clashes.”

The clashes in the district had first erupted Wednesday, when the news of CPN-UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel and party youth leader Mahesh Basnet taking off from Kathmandu for Simara for addressing an anti-government rally spread amongst Gen Z members.

Gen Z protesters gathered at the airport to oppose their arrival, triggering the clash with local CPN-UML cadres.

Authorities subsequently imposed the curfew around the airport area to bring the situation under control.

The UML leaders had then cancelled the rally.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two UML cadres, ward chairpersons—Dhan Bahadur Shrestha of Jeetpursimara Ward No 2 and Kaimoddin Ansari of Ward No 6 on charges of assaulting Gen Z youths during Wednesday’s clashes.

According to the police, arrests were made after the complaint was filed against them at the Area Police Office, Simara.

Deposed Oli’s CPN-UML has been organising protests across Nepal demanding reinstatement of the House of Representatives, which dissolved September 12 following the Gen Z movement that toppled the Oli-led government. Oli had resigned September 9 following the massive Gen Z protests.

Gen Z activists have sought action over the alleged mass killing of protesters September 9 during demonstrations against corruption and the then proposed social media ban under the then Oli administration.