Melbourne: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, participated in the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in Melbourne Thursday, during which they held delegation-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Melbourne as he officially began his visit to Australia. He was also accorded a Guard of Honour.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Anthony Albanese as he arrived for the ceremonial event at the Government House Victoria.

National Anthem of India resonated as Australian forces aligned to give a ceremonial welcome to PM Modi.

PM Modi and PM Albanese participated in the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne.

Albanese welcomed PM Modi, and both leaders posed for a photograph. Both leaders also addressed the leading business leaders from India and Australia.

During this, PM Modi invited Australian businesses to partner in India’s growth story across sectors including manufacturing, clean energy, AI, digital economy, etc.

Wednesday, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Melbourne as he arrived for his three-day visit to Australia.

PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi, Modi’. Several cultural performances were also lined up by local artists to welcome PM Modi in Australia.

“The weather in Melbourne may be cold but the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community was truly unforgettable. Their affection and unwavering bond with India continue to be a source of immense joy and pride,” PM Modi posted on X while thanking the Indian community for their warm gesture.

“The Australian-India Orchestra’s soulful presentation of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ was wonderful. It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people. My compliments to every member of the orchestra for this memorable performance. It also shows the global popularity of Vande Mataram, particularly at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary,” PM Modi highlighted in another post.