Bhubaneswar: A five-day long East Coast Railway (ECoR) Bharat Scouts & Guides second state camp and rally concluded at Puri amidst thunder cheers and claps of Scouts & Guides, Camp Fire and folk dances including other cultural activities.

Joining as the chief guest in the valedictory function, ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan praised the scouting activities and said that Scouts & Guides volunteers have been changing lives and building a better world through leadership development, community action, service to others and also exposing their inherent talent for inculcating peace and harmony.

Vidya Bhushan also received the grand salute of the Scouts & Guides. He also inspected the different activities made by the Scouts & Guides and visited the art and crafts shop prepared by the participants during the camp and rally. Later, the general manager distributed prizes and honoured the best contigents of Scouts & Guides for their outstanding service to scouts movement.

Around 350 participants from Khurda Road, Sambalpur, Waltair Divisions of ECoR including Headquarters Team participated in the five-day long camp and exposed their inherent talent in the field of drama, folk dances of India in the evening.

Among others, Sashikant Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road, and President ECoR Khurda District Association of Bharat Scouts & Guides; Rajaram, Principal Chief Security Commissioner; PK Nayak, Principal Chief Personnel Officer; SK Gupta, Chief Engineer/Works & State Vice President, ECoR Bharat Scouts & Guides and HL Luwang, Deputy Chief Commercial Manager and State Secretary, ECoR Bharat Scouts & Guides graced the occasion.