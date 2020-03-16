Bhubaneswar: Following orders from Commissionerate Police, all malls in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will from Monday remain closed till March 31.

The State government had earlier ordered all educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms to be closed till March 31 to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. But the malls, many in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, were still found to be crowded.

It was when many expressed their concern for the malls still functioning and posing a threat that the Commissionerate of Police woke up to the situation and issued a directive forcing all malls in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to remain closed from March 16 to March 31.

The closure order was issued under Urban Police Act-35.

PNN