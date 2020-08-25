Cuttack: After 24 persons of a same building were detected as COVID-19 positive, Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) declared the building at Kumbhara Sahi under Ward No. 26 as a micro-containment zone.

The building was sealed by the CMC, Monday night.

Sources said, there are nine families staying at the particular building in Kumbhara Sahi. After one person of a family was detected COVID-19 positive Saturday, the CMC has asked all the other primary contacts of the building to self quarantine and send their swab samples for testing.

#SpecialCOVID19Update: 24 #COVID19 positive cases have been detected in a particular building at Kumbhara Sahi (Ward No 26). Acting upon it, we have marked the building as a ‘Micro Containment Zone’ to contain any further spread of COVID-19 in the region. pic.twitter.com/e8QOfLh421 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 24, 2020

After the test results of 24 persons in the building had come COVID-19 positive, the building was sealed and declared a micro-containment zone, CMC said.

The decision to declare the building as a micro-containment zone was required to facilitate active contact tracing measures of the new positive cases, said CMC in a statement.

Entry of outsiders has been banned in the building and the occupants of the building have also been asked not to go outside until further orders by the CMC.

CMC will provide the necessary commodities to the occupants on timely basis, said an official of CMC.

PNN