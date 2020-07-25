Cuttack: A class five student from Mahatab road area of this city in Cuttack district has found a place in the World Book of Records (WBR), London for an awareness work of art on COVID-19. The boy, Harshil Agarwal has drawn a picture to signify the importance of lockdown restrictions. Through his drawing, the son of Sanjay and Rinky Agarwal has tried to portray how lockdown can prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The nine-year-old Harshil has been honoured by WBR as a ‘Silent Warrior against COVID-19’. Harshil’s art has also found a place in ‘Exclusive World Records’ and ‘India Book of Records’. He has also applied to the compilers of ‘Guiness World Records’ so that his name features in that book also.

Harshil has been drawing on various topics pertaining to COVID-19. He has been doing so after educational institutions were closed down in March due to lockdown restrictions. His father regularly uploaded the drawings on various on social media platforms.

While uploading Sanjay had been using ‘hashtags’ like ‘PMO’, ‘CMO’, ‘WHO’, ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ and many similar ones. As the posts became popular, Harshil gained fame for his talent.

“Harshil was honoured by WBR after one of his drawings got selected by jury members. We received a medal and a merit certificate by courier two days back,” Sanjay informed.

PNN