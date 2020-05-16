Purusottampur: Purusottampur tehsildar Arun Kumar Nayak has been the talk of the town for his humanitarian gesture of distributing toys and biscuits among children staying with their parents in quarantine centres in this block of Ganjam district.

The government provides basic facilities to returnees at quarantine centres. But there are hardly any arrangements for children who stay with their parents in these centres.

During his visit to a quarantine centre, a sight of children asking their parents to buy them toys caught tehsildar Arun Kumar Nayak’s attention.

It took no time for him to realise what the children lacked in the quarantine centres. Since then he has been distributing toys and biscuits among children in several quarantine centres in panchayats of Purusottampur block in Ganjam district. Besides, he has also been spending time with children, making them forget the difficult time in the centres.

Nayak has been receiving accolades from the inmates of the centres and locals.

PNN