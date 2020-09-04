Salepur: A man from Odisha’s Cuttack district was arrested by Utter Pradesh police Thursday late night on charges of sedition. The accused has been identified as Sayyed Hassan Ahmed of Kushambi village under Salepur police limits in the district.

Sources said, Ahmed has been charged with posting threatening content on Facebook against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For this a police team from Singhbali police station under UP’s Bagpat district Thursday night launched an operation and conducted a raid on Ahmed’s house in the village.

They arrested Ahemed under Sections 124 (A), 507, 504 and 353 (A) for posting contents on social media platforms that encourage people to rebel against the authorities. It has also been alleged that Ahmed has regularly been posting threatening comments against leaders of a particular community.

PNN