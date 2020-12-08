Cuttack: A man defecating on roadside on State Highway-65 near Panchagaon under Tigiria police limits in Cuttack district suffered critical injuries after being run over by a speeding car in the wee hours of Tuesday. After hitting the man, the car rolled down to the roadside and overturned.

The injured was identified as Dharanidhara Behera of Panchagaon. In the mishap, two of the four occupants travelling in the car were also injured critically. The injured occupants have been identified as Lata Nayak and Sujata Nayak.

According to a source, the four persons in the car were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Badamba area. One of them was in the driver’s seat. As they were nearing Panchagaon, the driver allegedly dozed off, resulting in him losing control over the steering wheel. The car veered towards a side, ran over Dharanidhara and overturned.

Local people rescued the injured trio and rushed them to the Athagarh government hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

On getting information about the mishap, police reached the spot, seized the vehicle and launched an investigation.

PNN