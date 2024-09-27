Cuttack: Expressing displeasure over the precarious condition of roads here, the Orissa High Court Thursday asked the authorities to ensure not a single arch is installed on Silver City roads during Dussehra. While hearing a plea relating to various civic issues in the Millennium City, the HC came down heavily on the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for its failure to improve the situation.

Acting upon the earlier order of the HC, the Works department secretary deposed before the court through virtual mode and informed that the road repair work here will be completed by October 5.