Cuttack: As many as 119 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Sunday.

While 60 of them were reported from home quarantine cases, 37 were local contact cases. 22 of them were from institutional quarantine centres.

Out of the 189 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 119 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). 1 additional case reported under CMC by @cuttackDM belongs to BBSR. Another 80 recoveries (15 August data) have been reported recently! pic.twitter.com/QT8UcXrZ7k — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 16, 2020

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 2,270 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 1,398 have recovered. There are 860 active cases and 12 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 60,050 with the detection of record 2,924 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 343. As many as 1,815 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1109 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

PNN