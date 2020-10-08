Cuttack: As many as 159 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 44 of them were home quarantine cases, 30 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 85 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 243 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 159 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 250 recoveries (7 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/7QfljiEK1A — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 8, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 13,180 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 11,745 have recovered. There are 1,379 active cases and 56 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,44,142 with the detection of 3,144 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 974.

As many as 1,825 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,319 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 49,909 COVID-19 samples taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 36.19 lakh.