Cuttack: As many as 254 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 57 of them were home quarantine cases, 64 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 133 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 465 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 254 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 172 recoveries (24 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/WAuLCS2tMH — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 25, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 11,129 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 8,348 have recovered. There are 2,740 active cases and 41 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,01,096 with the detection of 4,208 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 767. As many as 2,462 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,746 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 52,882 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 30.09 lakh.