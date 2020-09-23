Cuttack: As many as 343 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

While 91 of them were home quarantine cases, 52 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 200 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 577 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 343 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 208 recoveries (22 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/EU3WS7QKhA — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 23, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 10,576 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 7,903 have recovered. There are 2,633 active cases and 40 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,92,548 with the detection of 4,237 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 736. As many as 2,485 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,752 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 45,321 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 29.05 lakh.