Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Saturday said that 35 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While six of them were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 26 were home quarantine cases and remaining three are local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday morning, 614 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 273 have recovered. There are 333 active cases and eight persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crossed 24,000 Saturday as 1,320 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll rose to 130 with a record single-day spike of 10 fatalities. A total of 887 new patients have been detected in different quarantine centres, while 433 were found through contact-tracing exercises.