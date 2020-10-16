Cuttack: As many as 83 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 20 of them were home quarantine cases, 19 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 44 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 156 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 83 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 81 recoveries (15th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/q4dG4Q5qvH — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 16, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 13,946 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,011 have recovered. There are 873 active cases and 62 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,64,149 with the detection of 2,138 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,104. Of the 2,138 new cases, 1,251 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining were detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 38,572 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 39.59 lakh.