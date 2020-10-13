Cuttack: As many as 98 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

While 20 of them were home quarantine cases, 33 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 45 were local contact ones.

COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 144 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 98 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 131 recoveries (12th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/vDwUBrNPJ1 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 13, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 13,640 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 12,723 have recovered. There are 858 active cases and 59 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,56,937 with the detection of 2,275 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,057. Of the 2,275 new cases, 1,318 were reported from different quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 40,058 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 38.36 lakh.