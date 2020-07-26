Cuttack: As many as 57 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Sunday.

Among the new cases, 11 cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 36 were home quarantine cases and the two from a paid quarantine centre. Eight persons contracted the virus locally.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 75 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 57 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 23 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/Zo0hpApUGS — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 26, 2020

Six men and two women who contracted the virus locally were from Dargah Bazar, Behera Sahi near Malgodown, Ravenshaw University, Sankarpur, Tulasipur, Odia Bazar.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 671. Of them, 367 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 296 have recovered from the disease so far. Eight persons have so far died due to the disease.

Out of the 36 home quarantine cases one was from OMP Chowk, two were from Tanti Sahi, 11 cases were from Rausapatna, 14 cases were from Khatbin Sahi and eight cases were from Sheikh Bazar.

PNN