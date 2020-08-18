Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has reported 79 new COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours. This information was given by the CMC in a tweet.

Among the new cases, 12 cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 13 were home quarantine cases and 31 were from Chaulia Ganj under Malgodown ‘Containment Zone’. Twenty three persons contracted the virus locally.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 117 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 79 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 109 recoveries (17th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/UsOIvOVhvk — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 18, 2020

Six women and 17 men who contracted the virus locally were from Mahandi Vihar, Buxibazar, Rajendra Nagar, Purighat, CDA Sector-6, Mangalabag, Gangamandir, Nuabazar, Bajrakabati Road, Machhuabazar, Buxibazar, Meriabazar, Sikharpur, Telengapentha, Shankarpur, Kanika Chowk and Dagarpada of Bania Sahi.

With the new cases, the city’s tally has gone up to 2,516. Of them, 921 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals while 1,582have recovered from the disease so far. Thirteen persons have so far died due to COVID-19.

PNN