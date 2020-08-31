Cuttack: As many as 147 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Monday.

While 56 of them were home quarantine cases, 34 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 57 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 236 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 147 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 101 recoveries (30th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/DkVFbnEwdM — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 31, 2020

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Monday, 4,924 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 2,914 have recovered. There are 1,984 active cases and 26 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

Odisha Monday reported 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,03,536.

Ten more fatalities pushed the death toll to 492.

Out of the 2,602 new cases, 1,561 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,041 are local contacts.

PNN