Bhubaneswar: The fire mishap at dedicated Sadguru COVID hospital in Jagatpur area in the outskirts of Cuttack city Monday seems to have come as a wakeup call for fire department authorities.

Mock drills and training were carried out across the state Tuesday.

The authorities hitherto overlooking the poor fire fighting measures at COVID hospitals have suddenly swung into action.

Reports of mock drills, giving training to hospital staff on how to use fire fighting equipments are coming from all over the state.

While a mock drill was held at SUM COVID hospital, such drills were also conducted at many hospitals — Nimapara COVID hospital in Puri district, Jeypore COVID hospital in Koraput, Phulbani COVID hospital and Bhandaripokhari COVID care centre in Bhadrak district are just to name a few.

At Sitalapali COVID hospital and Aswini hospital at Kainsi in Ganjam district, the fire fighters carried out mock drills involving the hospitals’ staff. They also imparted training on what to do in case of a fire mishap and how to use the equipments available at the hospitals effectively.

According to deputy fire officer, Bhubaneswar, Ramesh Majhi, training on use of fire fighting equipment to hospital staff is important because the trained staff can initially deal with the fire mishap and stop the flame from spreading.

PNN