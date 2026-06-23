Cuttack: A fast-track court in Cuttack Thursday sentenced a private tutor to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor student in the Cantonment area.

The Court convicted Hafiz Noor Ataraj and ordered him to pay a fine of 10,000 rupees, with an additional year of imprisonment if fine goes unpaid.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay 400,000 rupees in compensation to the victim.

According to reports, incident occurred August 23, 2025, in the Cuttack Cantonment area. The accused, who taught the minor at her home repeatedly raped the child under the guise of tutoring.

The victim’s family filed a police complaint after the child disclosed the incident at home. Investigators gathered substantial evidence before arresting Akhtar and presenting him in court.

The court delivered its verdict Thursday based on the testimony and evidence presented during the trial.