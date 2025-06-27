A viral video that looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie is making waves online. In the video, a man is seen holding a knife and slicing open the planets of the solar system.

From the blazing Sun to our very own Earth and even the distant Neptune — nothing is spared. He even cuts the Moon. And the way it’s done? Weirdly satisfying.

Watch the viral video:

But before you start believing it’s some kind of space documentary or CGI-heavy film, here’s the truth — the viral video is completely AI-generated.

Yes, this trippy piece of content was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence video tools. It looks hyper-realistic, with textures and details that make you do a double-take. For a moment, you might even believe it’s real.

The science part? Well, let’s just say it’s more fantasy than fact. There’s no way to verify what the inside of a planet looks like based on this video. But that doesn’t seem to matter. Once you start watching, it’s hard to stop. The smooth cuts, the oddly satisfying visuals, and the strange sense of calm that comes with watching planets being peeled like fruit—it’s a recipe for viral success.

PNN