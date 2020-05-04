Bhubaneswar: Cyber criminals have duped a woman here of Rs 5,000 on the pretext of providing food to stray dogs.

The victim, a resident of VIM Colony in Sailashree Vihar area under Chandrasekharpur police station, has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

As per sources, the lady spotted the carcass of a stray dog along with three sick puppies near his residence. She later made a search in the Internet for the NGOs engaged in welfare of stray animals in the city. She found an organisation with toll-free number, 180002082691, to contact them in case of any emergency involving the stray animals.

Upon contact, one Rahul Kumar told her that the organisation has a dedicated ambulance that rescues ailing animals and avails treatment to them. However, Kumar asked the complainant to register on the link sent by him. She was asked to deposit Rs 10 rupees in the bank account on the link.

Accordingly, the lady registered with the orgnaisation by paying Rs 10. However, the lady was shocked to find that Rs 5,000 was withdrawn from her account. When she tried to contact the same number it was found switched off. Chandrasekharpur Police has started investigation into the matter after a registering a case (152/20) in this regard.