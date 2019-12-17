Cyclists in city rejoice the BMC-BDA advisory to their employees to reach office on bicycles or to go walking. While the City’s population, according to 2011 Census, is 10 lakh, there are about 14 lakh vehicles that outnumber citizens. Since the vehicles outnumbering road-users has become a cause for concern, the state government has initiated steps to develop a low-carbon mobility plan for the City.

Cycling for clean cities

More than 1,500 employees of BMC, BDA & BSCL have used cycles to reach offices. This number will go up in future. This will bring back the cycling habit among people. BDA has made Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) mandatory for all housing projects to promote non-motorised transport (NMT) for a clean city. The Building Plan Committee of BDA has decided to create dedicated cycle tracks as an integral part of planning. International tourists coming to Bhubaneswar, will find the Mo Cycle facility beneficial. Recently, the OPCB had found increased level of pollution in Bhubaneswar due to rise in vehicles and industrialisation. And cycles will certainly reduce pollution level!

Prem Chandra Chaudhary | Commissioner and vice-chairman of BMC, BDA & CEO, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd.

Time to safeguard cyclists

It is a right initiative at the appropriate time. I personally appreciate it. All government and private offices should start the culture of reaching workplaces using bicycles. But infrastructure in the cities should also be redeveloped to safeguard cycling habits. Road signages should be installed at busy junctions and at zebra crossings so that cyclists can ride freely without interfering with motorized lanes. The authorities have invested money on creating tracks and cycle stands. But the traffic cops must ensure that motor vehicles are not parked on cycle tracks for the benefit of cyclists.

Bhabani Sankar Mohapatra | Cyclist

Let the office-goers try it first

The BMC-BDA initiative is excellent. Winter is around and this is the perfect time to ride a cycle in Bhubaneswar. But I do not see cycle as the right choice in rainy season when the roads are flooded with water. In summer, a cyclist has no relief from sunstroke either!

The state government’s Mo Cycle scheme did not find favour with commuters because of the way it was implemented. People who have motorcycles will have to reach cycle stands walking to avail the facility provided by the authorities. It may certainly be a healthy move and environment-friendly, but I want to see how many office-goers will cycle their way to workplaces.

Asrujit Mohanty | Cyclist

Tracks in residential areas

If the civic body officials use their pedals once in a week barring holidays, they will surely understand what challenges a cyclist faces daily. If the officials abandon their 5-km to 10-km motor ride and commute on bicycles, then probably it will help both cycling and Mo Cycle initiative. The BDA must make Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) mandatory for all housing projects in order to promote non-motorised transport (NMT) in the smart city. The authorities should insist on cycling tracks for old buildings as well as new and malls so that PBS system can be adopted. The government had invested huge money on creating red cycle tracks but that has not gone down well with the citizens.

Piyush Ranjan Rout | Urban Planner & Founder of We All Ride Bicycle Group