Keonjhar: A cyclist here defied death Sunday even though he went under an iron ore-laden truck.

Mahul Maharana, a resident of Putal village was travelling on his bicycle. Near Banajodi village, a speeding truck hit him and he fell off his two-wheeler and went under the vehicle.

Locals rushed to the spot apprehending Maharana to be crushed under the wheels. The driver of the truck also applied the brakes fearing the worst. However, all were pleasantly surprised when Maharana emerged from below the truck with just a few bruises, police informed.

The saying goes that a cat has nine lives… well for Maharana this holds completely true. As Maharana complained of some pain in his body he was rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

He is presently undergoing treatment at the orthopedic department.

Police, on being informed, reached the spot and seized the truck. They have launched an investigation into the accident.

Villagers alleged that accidents are happening on a regular basis in the locality. This is because of the lack of a proper signboard at the place where the village road meets with the state highway.

PNN