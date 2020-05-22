Soro: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan has devastated hundreds of kutcha houses in Soro block of Balasore district.

A large number of trees have also been uprooted in Khuntapatana reserve forest under Manipur panchayat in this block, locals said.

Power supply has been largely disrupted owing to falling of trees. Electricity was restored only in few of the villages and some of the areas under Soro municipality limits by Thursday night, officials informed.

Restoration operation is going on in full swing under guidance of Soro electrical executive engineer Bhupendra Sahoo. A special team has been engaged in the post-cyclone restoration work.

PNN