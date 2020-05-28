Balasore: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan has caused widespread devastations to power transmission infrastructure in four northern districts of Odisha, a distribution company report suggests.

According to a report submitted to the state government by North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO), the total loss in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts stand at Rs 62.24 crore. Overall, 16,10,626 consumers have been affected.

Across the region, scores of 33KV towers, 11KV towers and low transmission lines were severely damaged.

Out of 3,911 villages under 360 panchayats in Balasore district, as many as 2,898 villages in 231 panchayats have been affected in the cyclone.

Areas including Chandaneswar, Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, Jamasula, Gandhi Chhak and Chandipur were among the worst victim.