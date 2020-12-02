Bhubaneswar: Another cyclonic storm Burevi which has formed over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal will have no impact on Odisha districts said Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday.

The IMD confirmed that the impact of the cyclonic storm will only have effect in Tamil Nadu December 4.

Bhubaneswar Met Centre Director HR Biswas said, “There will be no impact of the system over Odisha and there is no such warning. The weather will remain dry for next five days and there will be no major changes in minimum temperature during the period.”

However, there is a possibility of shallow to moderate fog in some parts of the State including Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur December 4 and 5,” added Biswas.

The India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin said that the deep depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm- Burevi and moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal about 300 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 530 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 700 km nearly east of Kanniyakumari (India).

“It is very likely to intensify further during the next 06 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast between latitude 7.50N and 9.00N, close to Trincomalee during evening/night of December 2 as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph. It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning,” said the IMD.

The department also predicted that it would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban around early morning of December 4.

PNN