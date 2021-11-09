Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm may form over southwest Bay of Bengal and several parts of Odisha witness light to moderate rain for the next three days, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

The cyclonic storm may form around November 10. According to the weather department, the system, if it intensifies into a cyclonic storm, will be named as ‘Cyclone Jawad.’

Districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur might receive light to moderate rain. Thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha from 8.30 AM of November 11.

Likewise, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and at one or two places over the district of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha between 8.30 AM of November 11 and 8.30 AM of November 12.