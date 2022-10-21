Bhubaneswar: The IMD has said that the possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirting Odisha.

The IMD in a statement said that the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal Thursday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm October 24.

The low pressure area is very likely to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression by October 23.

“Subsequently, it is likely to re-curve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to gradually move north-northeastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirting Odisha,” IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

He, however, said the IMD has not so far made any forecast on the possible landfall, intensity and wind speed of the cyclone.

The system will pass through Odisha coast at a distance and there was no possibility of making landfall in the state. Odisha will, however, experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places from October 23, he said.

Bracing for the situation, Odisha kept its disaster management apparatus ready for any eventuality including heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts and also in the border region of the neighbouring West Bengal.

“We are prepared for any situation. Though the cyclone is likely to escape the coastal area of the state, Odisha will receive very heavy rainfall on October 24 and October 25,” its Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said.

The districts that may be affected are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore, she said adding their authorities have been asked to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation on Diwali and the next day in the wake of the heavy rainfall alert.

Adequate quantities of essential items including medicines and drinking water have been stocked in the identified coastal districts. Authorities have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation, the minister said.

Puri, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to witness intense spells of rain on October 23, H R Biswas, the director of the regional meteorological centre here said.

The IMD has advised fishermen to return to coast by October 21 as the sea will become rough.

