Bhubaneswar: Providing a much-needed relief to people of Odisha, Bhubaneswar based India Meteorological Centre (IMD) Tuesday clarified it that the cyclone which is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal will cause no harm to Odisha.

A low pressure is likely to form over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and their nearby areas April 30. About 48 hours after its formation, it will take the form of depression. Then, it will turn to a cyclonic storm and will likely make landfall in Myanmar around May 3.

Though Odisha is not in the way of the cyclone, the state will see its temperature soaring to 43 degree Celsius. The intense heat will be felt from April 29 till May 5.

IMD also forecasts rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds reaching a speed of 40 to 50kmph for districts such as Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Boudh, Deogarh, Angul, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Kandhamal and Khordha over next 24 hours.

Some parts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack and Kandhamal districts are likely to experience heavy downpour. IMD has issued an ‘orange warning’ for these districts.

IMD also predicted that some parts of the state will continue to witness heavy rain accompanied by gale for the next five days.

In past 48 hours, Koraput recorded maximum rainfall of seven mm, followed by Jharsuguda at 6mm, Rayagada 4mm, Sambalpur 4mm and Kendrapara 3mm.

