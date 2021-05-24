Patna: The metrological department in Bihar has issued a blue alert in connection with the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas taking formation in the Bay of Bengal and expected to make landfall in neighbouring Odisha-West Bengal over the next 24 hours.

Districts such as Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad etc adjoining West Bengal and Jharkhand will be affected due to cyclonic storm.

Besides, districts like Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Bhojpur, Buxar, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and others are also expected to be hit.

The met department predicts that the effect of Yaas will be witnessed from the evening of May 25. According to officials, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in almost all the districts in Bihar.

Cyclone Yaas will intensify May 26 and May 27. The official believes that the wind speed during these two days is expected between 60 to 70 km per hour.

During the period, the temperature will be expected to dip up to 12 degree celsius in these two days. The effect of Yaas will be expected to continue May 27 and 28 as well.

The state government has put NDRF and district administration on high alert.