New Delhi: The depression over Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department’s National Weather Forecasting Centre said Sunday.

Sharing latest satellite imageries and ocean buoy observations of cyclone ‘Yass’, the IMD said Saturday’s low-pressure area which became well marked over east central Bay of Bengal in the same evening has concentrated into a depression over the area.

“It lay centered at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday near latitude 16.1 degree north and longitude 90.2 degree east, about 560 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 590 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 690 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 670 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal),” the IMD said.

Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 (Monday) morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, it said.

“It would continue to move north-north-westwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 morning.”

The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands by May 26 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places Sunday and Monday in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the north coastal districts on May 25. Heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls is likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places in the districts of north Odisha, namely Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Keonjhar is expected May 26.

The IMD forecast suggests light to moderate rainfall at most places in West Bengal and Sikkim. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts of West Bengal May 25.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Nadia, Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Bhirbhum, Murshidabad, Malda and South Dinajpur districts on May 26. Extremely heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Malda and Darjeeling, Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Sikkim, Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Bhirbhum, and Murshidabad May 27.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over and around Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining east central and southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the IMD said.

It is very likely to increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea from Sunday night. It is very likely to increase further becoming gale wind speed reaching 65 to 75 gusting to 85 over major parts of central Bay of Bengal from May 24 forenoon for subsequent 12 hours and would decrease gradually thereafter.