Kolkata: Over 76,000 people from several Cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal have submitted their applications, seeking the state government’s aid under the Duare-Tran (relief at doorstep) scheme, an official said Monday.

At least 322 camps or outreach programmes in seven districts hit by cyclone ‘Yaas’ have been organised till Sunday to enable eligible citizens to submit applications in plain paper to get compensation under various welfare programmes of the state government, he said.

A maximum of 36,952 applications have been received from South 24 Parganas where 174 camps have been held till June 6, the official said.

The government has also got 12,765 applications from Purba Medinipur, 10,267 from North 24 Parganas and 8,039 from Paschim Medinipur districts.

At least 7,561 people in Howrah, 294 in Hooghly and 247 from Birbhum have sought compensation from the administration, the official said.

“All the applications will be verified. We are expecting more people to visit the camps,” he said.

The state government had announced the “Duare Tran” programme to provide relief and compensation for cyclone-hit people in these districts.

Several task forces have been constituted for seamless coordination among various stakeholders of the scheme.

People have been submitting applications from June 3 to get compensation under specified programmes of the departments of agriculture, disaster management and civil defence, animal resources development, horticulture, fisheries and micro, small and medium enterprises.

The government will receive applications at the camps till June 18.

The entire process, including verification of applications and disbursement of compensation, will be completed by July 8.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that around 2.21 lakh hectares of agricultural land and 71,560 hectares of horticulture have been damaged by cyclone ‘Yaas’.

She had also said the state incurred a total loss of more than Rs 20,000 crore.

Meanwhile, according to the notification issued for the ‘Duare Tran’ scheme, someone whose agricultural land was damaged by cyclone ‘Yaas’ would get compensation between Rs 1,000 and Rs 25,000, while an affected betel leaf farmer would receive Rs 5,000 as assistance.

A person who lost cattle in the calamity would get Rs 30,000.

The government will provide Rs 5,000 to a person whose kutcha house was damaged and Rs 20,000 each to those whose houses were destroyed, the notification said.