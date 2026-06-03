Sorada: A 13-yearold boy was burnt alive after a cooking gas cylinder exploded inside a grocery shop near Samantraraghai Chhak under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Badal Muli (13) of Gangpur village under Badagada police station limits. A Class VII student, Badal had come to Samantraraghai village to spend his summer holidays at his maternal grandfather’s house.

At the time of the incident, he was sitting inside his grandfather’s grocery shop at the village square alone. According to reports, LPG leaked from a cylinder kept inside the shop and caught fire, triggering a sudden explosion.

The flames rapidly engulfed the entire shop, leaving Badal trapped inside. He was unable to escape and was burnt alive. Villagers rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames but failed to bring the fire under control.

On being informed, firefighters reached the scene and extinguished the blaze. However, by the time the fire was brought under control, the boy had succumbed to severe burn injuries. The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village.