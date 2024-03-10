Mumbai: Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned the 71st Miss World at a glittering ceremony co-hosted by filmmaker and celebrity talk show host Karan Johar in Mumbai Saturday night.

Krystyna was crowned by Miss World 2023, Karolina Bielawska of Poland. The beauty pageant returned to India after 28 years. It was last held in Bengaluru in 1996.

The Czech beauty edged out Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana to win the title. Miss India (and Mumbai girl) Sini Shetty could make it only to the Top 8.

Shetty’s answer to the competition question in the Top 8 stage did not impress the judges and resulted her in being ousted from the competition.

She was asked how social media can be instrumental in the empowerment of women.

Sini said social media had the power to change the world and that it had led to an increasing participation of women across different fields. She added that social media can make the world march towards progress.

As many as 40 contestants from around the world were chosen for the grand finale out of the 112 who participated in the event.

The grand finale turned out to be a star-studded event as it saw Hind film actresses Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde (both served on the panel of judges), Manushi Chhillar (the last Indian woman to be crowned Miss World in 2017) and Sonakshi Sinha (who spoke at the event) as well as Hindi pop stars Shaan and Neha and Tony Kakkar (who put up electrifying performances), reality TV specialists Shiv Thakare and Mannara Chopra, and even Test cricketer-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

The leading ladies of the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ — Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal — also made an appearance on a deferred live broadcast. The first track of the series, ‘Sakal Ban’, released Saturday was also played at the venue.