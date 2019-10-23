Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is back as the ‘policewala gunda’ Chulbul Pandey in the trailer of ‘Dabangg 3’ which was released Wednesday.

“Here it is… Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of ‘Dabangg 3’ #Dabangg3Trailer,” Salman tweeted along with the trailer.

https://youtu.be/WVLfRX0jlS4 (watch trailer)

Going by the trailer, the film will take the audience to the time of Chulbul Pandey’s life before he becomes a cop. There are some strong punches, kicks ad shirtless fight scenes in addition to romance. The over three-minute trailer ends with his signature dialogue: “Swagat toh karo hamara.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, who will be seen as the villain.

It should be stated here that both Dabangg and Dabangg 2 grossed over 100 crore. In the earlier two films, Salman Khan also portrayed the role of Chulbul Pandey.

PNN & Agencies