Mumbai: Dabangg Khan of Hindi film industry Salman Khan is often known for his ‘Macho’ style. Salman has some domineering style even in real life. In such a situation, if we tell you that Salman Khan was afraid of someone and that too from an actress, then you might not believe it at first. However, it is true Salman was very afraid to work with an actress of the 90s.

It was none other than Sridevi, the top actress of the 90s. Let us tell you that Sridevi was one of the top actresses of her time. Her popularity can be gauged from the fact that the film was supposed to be a hit if the actress is there in the film. According to the news, Sridevi was the highest paid actress of her time and she was offered up to 1 crore rupees per film.

It was said that big directors and producers used to stand in line at that time to get Sridevi in their film. Salman also worked with Sridevi in the 1993 film Chandra Mukhi and in the 1994 film Chaand Kaa Tukdaa.

In an interview much later, Salman Khan revealed that he was scared to work alongside Sridevi and the reason for this was that, when Sridevi worked in a film, the audience paid hardly any attention to any other actor in the film. The audiences also used to say that they walked into a cinema for a Sridevi film only to watch her. Not just that, Salman Khan called her India’s true female superstar.