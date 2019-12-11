Cuttack: Police late Tuesday night arrested at least 11 members of an inter-state dacoit gang by foiling their attempt to carry out a major robbery in Mundasahi area under Choudwar police limits.

The members of the gang are residents of different states in the country. The gang remained active in Baripada, Rourkela, Puri, Talcher, Angul, Khordha and Bhubaneswar.

According to police officials, a group of 14-15 dacoits was spotted chalking out a plan to rob a jewellery shop located in front of Choudwar College at the time of raid.

During the raid, when the police officials tried to nab the miscreants, they opened fire at the cops in a bid to escape. While three members of the gang managed to flee from the spot, rest 11 were nabbed.

A number of weapons along with instruments used in breaking locks and grills were seized from their possession.

