Bolangir: A three-member gang of robbers were caught by Bolangir police with the help of local people Saturday in Loisingha area after they robbed some youths on gunpoint and fired at policemen.

Sources said, Jyoti Ranjan Nayak and his brother Jana Ranjan Nayak from Kusang village run a Customer Service Centre at Jharmunda village. Like any other day, they were going to their centre on a motorcycle Saturday.

As they were nearing Ambapali square, five miscreants on two motorcycles came from behind and rear-ended them. Jyoti and his brother fell down from the motorcycle. The miscreants then looted the money and laptop from them at gunpoint.

The two brothers immediately passed the information to Loisingha police who then chased the robbers. With no option left, the miscreants veered off the road and entered into the jungle near Kutasingha village. Not only did they escape into the jungle but also opened fire at the police from their hideout.

The police then with the help of Kutasingha villagers encircled the jungle. Realising that they were left with no choice but to surrender, they came out of their hideout and surrendered.

The police are interrogating the dacoits. A detailed investigation is underway.

PNN